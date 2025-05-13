Celebrating the messy richness of London life

Of course there’s potentially a political reading; London is one of the most multicultural places on earth and this show actively celebrates that fact, just weeks after Reform UK swept local councils with a tough-on-migration stance. Hodgson says this thinking informs his curation [though we’re speaking before the elections] but adds it’s “absolutely not my business, in an art fair, to smash people on the head, to lecture people”. Instead he hopes to gently insist on London’s messy richness, while deliberately keeping things light – just as some of the artists have done.

He points to Bailey’s image of Shrimpton, for example, which was shot in the East End not the King’s Road; Bailey grew up in the bomb-damaged, impoverished East End and was keenly aware that “the haves had not looked after the have nots” and his image, shot in his mother’s house, gets that point across. Bailey just chooses not to caption it in that way. Similarly, Joy Gregory is showing the series Alongside Matron Bell, which was commissioned by Lewisham Hospital in 2008 to celebrate 60 years of the NHS. It’s centred around Marjorie Bell, the first matron at the hospital under the NHS, appointed in 1948; it also records some of the many nurses and healthcare workers she helped train, who left the Caribbean to work in the nascent NHS and were critical to its success.

“Joy is a very serious person,” says Hodgson. “She’s very good at race and gender, and this is an absolutely, profoundly serious work. But you know it was commissioned by a hospital to entertain the staff and patients as they walked down the corridors. It’s both serious and light, and that absolutely stands for the whole of the show.”