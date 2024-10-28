Teasing out archival abundance of Black-British queer histories

Curator Topher Campbell and artist Evan Ifekoya tell Edwin Coomasaru how they, along with others, transformed the pioneering rukus! archive into an important show at Somerset House

A wall of sparkling silver tinsel hangs in an eighteenth-century doorway. Beyond the incandescent curtain is a spacious room, with a high ceiling and grand fireplace, soaked in deep blue light. In the centre of the floor is a large rectangular mirror, illuminated underneath by strip lighting. The glass and silver surface reflects a collection of flyers and ephemera, suspended from above on a square mount. A line-drawn figure in neon dances in the corner, while a spectrum of bright light waves spill out across the furthest wall. Between music samples and field recordings, a voice muses on experiences of embodied pleasure and collective joy. The installation is part of Evan Ifekoya’s project A Score, A Groove, A Phantom, A rukus! (2016-24) commissioned by Somerset House Studios, currently on display in Making a rukus! Black Queer Histories through Love and Resistance, curated by Topher Campbell at Somerset House.

Audio excerpts from Ifekoya’s radio plays conjure real and fictitious queer Black London clubs, that once existed or may one day be created, between the 1980s and 2067. “I appear as visual surplus where the object disappears from view”, mulls the narrator, relaying tales of intimacy and desire. “What would it mean to begin from a place of abundance, as a Black queer subject? I’m always starting from that position”, Ifekoya tells me. The installation proposes nonlinear ideas of time, both “speculating on who we might become, as well as being anchored in the past, in order to imagine a new kind of future”. The sonic landscape symbolically maps specific historical people and places on the scene, alongside venues and denizens yet to be, building a kind of mythic world full of a living phantom presence.