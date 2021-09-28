A new print sale is raising funds to evacuate eight Afghan photographers

On 15 August 2021, the Taliban took governmental control in Afghanistan. For many living within the nation, this shift jeopardised their lives. Journalists are a target for the Taliban – over 50 have reportedly been killed in targeted attacks since 2001 – and no division is made between journalism and photography. This is endangering the lives of many Afghan image-makers.

Now, eight Afghan photographers are attempting to flee their homes. These ex-refugees returned to the country in recent years, only to bear witness to the Taliban takeover. A fundraiser, organised by their teachers Stefan Dotter and Farzana Wahdiy, is fighting to help them.