Picture This: Agency

The ability to choose, to say no, to act up, is a power in itself. Agency over our actions is a human necessity, yet external forces can strip us of the ability to self determine.

It can be difficult to see one’s own agency in the world. Actions can be decided without us, voices can go unheard. When we make decisions, we can choose to listen and give agency to others. Historically in photography the image maker has held the agency, as they are the one who can edit, manipulate, and decide.

Agency can be seen as individuality in motion, yet it is not always a simple path. Once power has been found, we need agency to do something with it. Who do we help? What do we change? What do we maintain? If we are our choices, agency is when we decide who we want to be, as well as who we will become. If agency is free will in action, how free are you?

We asked six photographers to respond to the theme of Agency with image and text. Below, Yurie Nagashima, Tania Franco Klein, Alexandra Von Fuerst, Liza Ambrossio, Tshepiso Moropa and Robert Darch present their responses.