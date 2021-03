Several objects have come to signify Covid-19: the disintegrating mask, abandoned in a gutter; the bottle of hand-sanitiser, syrupy residue sliding down its sides. They have become mundane markers of a period of monotony, isolation, and silence, which will remain etched into the memories of those who experienced it.

Jermaine Francis’ photographs of London’s lockdown go beyond these ubiquitous subjects. The objects appear amid the 171 pages that compose his self-published photobook – Something that seems so familiar becomes distant – but only as footnotes. Instead, the photographs focus on the capital’s deserted landscapes between March and November 2020, framing them from unusual perspectives. Initially, the premise may seem simple. But, leafing through the photobook’s glossy pages incites a visceral reminder of the pandemic’s advent: the anxiety and confusion that coursed through the city’s sun-dappled streets. And the political and social upheavals that would follow.

In a sense, the book is a visual record of a defining moment in recent history: documentation of locked-down London from Francis’ perspective. Now, a year since the first lockdown began, Francis reflects on several of the images he made during that time.