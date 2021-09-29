Marie Tomanova celebrates the city that helped shape her practice

How have you endeavoured to capture the atmosphere of the city and your subjects through your images?
It is just there. I make images with people in places and there is always the sense of creating together: the image just flows from there. The photographs in New York New York flowed a little more easily than in Young American; I step back further in New York New York, and I’m more at ease. I have literally opened up the frame.
Indeed, in New York New York I feel like I’ve found a home. This is how New York New York is different to Young American, which was about me seeking connection as someone who felt outside of something as an immigrant living in the city. I photographed Young American during a difficult time when I was trying to see myself, and fit into the social landscape of the US in some way. Of course, I was also making it during a period when the country’s political landscape was particularly rough and conservative. I was often afraid, but also disappointed, and Young American was my antidote; it is what I wanted America to be.
Ryan McGinley articulated it beautifully in his introduction to the book, “This is a future free of gender binaries and stale old definitions of beauty. In Marie’s world, people can just simply be. I wish all of America’s youth culture looked like Marie’s photos of Downtown, diverse and inclusive.” And this is what New York New York looks like. It is what New York New York is.
BJP: Can you select one of the images and describe the story behind it?
MT: This is a summer 2020 photograph of Isabel [below] with a skinned elbow after falling off a skateboard. I met Isabel at this crazy skate event at Tompkins Square Park one afternoon. I don’t know if it was a weekend or what—the days just blended together. But, this was during a time when the city was like I had never seen it before. Every day, there were huge Black Lives Matter protests, and at night there were sirens, people setting off fireworks, helicopters with lights overhead and the pandemic still raging and all of this fear.
Isabel had this energy and I related to her. She is fierce, strong, inspiring, and New York. So we created several photographs that day and then we got together and made some more. And this image is from one of those days, again at the East River. When I came to the US, my initial work depicted me in the landscape. I was trying to see myself in the space that is America. This image is, in a way, an extension of that.