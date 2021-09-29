Marie Tomanova celebrates the city that helped shape her practice

British Journal of Photography: What motivated this project. How did it develop?

Marie Tomanova: There was not a specific motivation other than taking pictures of people, meeting people, and sharing and collaborating. Everything after that is just a wonderful result. The exhibitions and the book, which have emerged, are just other ways of being together and sharing — ways of communicating.

I mostly made the photographs for New York New York between 2019 and 2020. Although there are some from before — from as early as 2016. I had been wanting to do a more expansive and sweeping project than the Young American (Paradigm Publishing, 2019) body of work, which was very specific and focused in many ways. Although, at its core, that work is also about connection and identity.

BJP: What are the main themes that run through the publication?

MT: The main theme of New York New York is New York. That was the title from the beginning; it just…fit. However, there were some other titles that came up as we edited and shaped the work. These loosely indicate the thinking behind the project. Coming to and Becoming in, was one, and Inside Outside another. These were never real titles, but instead glyphs for the project’s themes and feelings.

New York New York is about identity and freedom. The freedom to find yourself and to be yourself. It is about New York as a place of becoming. This is part of what Kim Gordon touches on in her foreword. She shares her experience of coming to New York as a young artist. It seems similar to mine and the experiences of so many of the people photographed for the book. We all come here for a reason—to be ourselves, maybe to find ourselves, our most true selves, to create ourselves. Growing up and becoming who you want to be, not what others want you to be, is not always easy. New York is a special place for that becoming. It may be a difficult place, but it is also magical. Maybe we all come for that magic.