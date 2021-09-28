A lyrical, literary journey through cities along the Mediterranean Sea

Literature – from short stories to theory – is important to Mascaro’s creative process. “Reading allows me to nurture an imagination without filling it with images,” he explains. “That is, the work of image creation remains to be done.” Diverse texts related to the sun informed his picture-making in Sub Sole, and also evident in the project’s book form.

“I had in mind the repetitive movement of waves,” says Mascaro, discussing the book’s sequencing. “And, at the same time, the idea that each wave is unique.” Sub Sole comprises nine “short visual poems” that share an aesthetic sensibility, but vary in tenor and number of images included. Literary excerpts in different languages introduce each section, discretely integrated along the publication’s bottom edges. “The text fragments act like compasses – sometimes which direct, sometimes which deceive – so that one does not get lost in too many photographs,” he explains. The project’s title Sub Sole is itself a fragment, borrowed from the Latin Ecclesiastes 1:10, ‘nihil novi sub sole’: there is nothing new under the sun.

Part of the sophistication of Sub Sole is Mascaro’s careful consideration of how every facet of the project – from conceptual underpinnings to physical materiality – calls attention to complicated topics without advancing positions or solutions. He remarks: “I really like the idea that mythology is a possible answer when reason cannot solve anything. There is not just one truth, and photography allows me to make the world more complex in my eyes, less frozen and more fragile.”