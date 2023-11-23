A roundup of charity print sales in support of Gaza

Print sales allow photographers to show solidarity and keep Gaza’s humanitarian crisis in people’s minds while also encouraging donations to the relevant charities

The photography community is doing what it can to assist an increasingly desperate humanitarian crisis in Gaza. London’s Have a Butchers is running a print sale from which all proceeds will be donated to charities protecting the children of Gaza (£50 a print, now extended until 30 November). Featured photographers include Vivek Vadoliya, Robin Friend and Serena Brown, who recently won the 2023 Taylor Wessing commission prize. Also included is the French Palestinian artist Virginie Khateeb, who has been documenting London’s pro-ceasefire marches over the last month.

Pictures for Palestine runs until 06 December and features photography from over 150 artists (prints £100, all proceeds to Medical Aid for Palestinians). Works by Zineb Sedira, Vinca Petersen, Stephen Gill, Simon Roberts, Oliver Chanarin and Markéta Luskačová speak to the range of support across generations and geographies within the community. Separately, Pictures for Purpose, which in the past has run print sales for Ukraine, Dutch food banks and the 2023 earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, is taking a different approach given the difficulties aid agencies are currently facing accessing Gaza. The organisation is calling for a ceasefire and pointing people towards Amnesty International, Palestine Solidarity Campaign, and Save the Children, who we feature in our upcoming Portrait issue in a discussion about crisis photography.