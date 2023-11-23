A roundup of charity print sales in support of Gaza

Simon Roberts, Sheikh Ijlin beach, Gaza City, Palestine, 2003. Prints of all the featured images are available to purchase through the Pictures for Palestine fundraiser until 6 December 2023 © the photographers
Print sales allow photographers to show solidarity and keep Gaza’s humanitarian crisis in people’s minds while also encouraging donations to the relevant charities
The photography community is doing what it can to assist an increasingly desperate humanitarian crisis in Gaza. London’s Have a Butchers is running a print sale from which all proceeds will be donated to charities protecting the children of Gaza (£50 a print, now extended until 30 November). Featured photographers include Vivek Vadoliya, Robin Friend and Serena Brown, who recently won the 2023 Taylor Wessing commission prize. Also included is the French Palestinian artist Virginie Khateeb, who has been documenting London’s pro-ceasefire marches over the last month.
Pictures for Palestine runs until 06 December and features photography from over 150 artists (prints £100, all proceeds to Medical Aid for Palestinians). Works by Zineb Sedira, Vinca Petersen, Stephen Gill, Simon Roberts, Oliver Chanarin and Markéta Luskačová speak to the range of support across generations and geographies within the community. Separately, Pictures for Purpose, which in the past has run print sales for Ukraine, Dutch food banks and the 2023 earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, is taking a different approach given the difficulties aid agencies are currently facing accessing Gaza. The organisation is calling for a ceasefire and pointing people towards Amnesty International, Palestine Solidarity Campaign, and Save the Children, who we feature in our upcoming Portrait issue in a discussion about crisis photography.
Gulf Photo Plus has organised I Wish to Photograph Beauty, a print sale of artwork by Palestinian artists living predominantly in Gaza and the West Bank, including Iman Al-Dabbagh, Kholood Eid, Lina Khalid and Maen Hammad. Also included are prints by artists from the Arab-speaking world who are part of the Arab Documentary Photography Program, including Lara Chahine and Myriam Boulos (all prints 495 UAE dirham).
Out of Milan comes Prints for Gaza, organised by photo initiative Perimetro and Live in Slums, an NGO which focuses on urban regeneration in Italy and beyond. Prints by the likes of Alessandra Sanguinetti and Futures Photography affiliate Rita Puig-Serra Costa are for sale, while Alessandro Gandolfi includes his photograph of a boy surfing off the Gazan coast, made during his four visits to the region between 2010 and 2014. From 21 November, you can also book a portrait session in Rome or Milan for €120; all activities support MAP, Al-Awda Hospital – MSF Medici Senza Frontiere and others.
Photographer Peter Watkins has set up Postcards for Palestine, through which artists can respond to an open call by submitting three postcard artworks; a one-day exhibition will take place in Prague in December, when the postcards will be on sale for €20. All proceeds will go to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and the UN Reliefs and Works Agency.