“Photography can foster change”: Pictures for Purpose launches fifth edition for Palestine and Lebanon

Given the recipients of the fundraiser, children are featured in several photographs. An image by Lebanese photographer Nader Bahsoun, from his project Southern Birds, shows two girls conspiratorially leaning on each other. “The photo was taken in the streets of his hometown, Tyre, which is now inaccessible – before his family home was destroyed,” van Marle explains. A photograph by Jordanian-American Tanya Habjouqa portrays a young girl backgrounded by the sea, donning “the party dress she wore the night before at a wedding, at the Deir al-balah Refugee camp in Gaza,” van Marle explains. “She begged her father to let her keep wearing it, as she felt like a princess.”

Less geographically rooted, Adrianna Glaviano’s image features an arrangement of boiled eggs in a bubbling pot; David Luraschi spotlights a young model within a rocky landscape on Lanzarote; and Nicola Lo Calzo glimpses at a bucolic view of white horses on a flourishing farm. Cumulatively, van Marle notes, “the photographs touch upon themes of hope, solidarity, freedom, grief, loss and memory, to name a few.”

“Photography can foster change in so many ways. It’s an accessible yet powerful medium for conveying stories and emotions,” van Marle says. “I think the concept of the photography print sale fundraiser is a good example of a collective attempt for positive change.” She candidly acknowledges: “we’re not solving core issues or saving the world with a print sale.” Nonetheless, she stresses: “we do have a platform, and we strive to contribute to charities in a creative way.”