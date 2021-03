Geography was not the only challenge Heller faced. His childhood occupied a state of in-between. A confluence of devotion to the Hare Krishna community, wearing saffron robes, his hair cut into the traditional Shika style and bearing the tilaka on his forehead, to brief periods of life as an ordinary American, white boy at public school. “This duality was fraught with tension for a long time. I felt extremely conflicted by these two identities.” He continues, “You’re very much an outsider culturally, but trying desperately to assimilate. My name is Balarama [meaning a source of spiritual strength], yet I look like a regular white guy.” By the time he reached mid-teens, he had begun to shift his identity away from the movement, but the unrelenting force of moral codes was not easy to shake. “When you grow up with this intensified religious experience, you’re indoctrinated into the idea that this commitment is a life or death decision. If you leave this, they call it spiritual suicide, and you are condemning yourself to a dark path. The stakes are really high. They continue to be.”

“I felt like I was embodying this tradition that millions of people have engaged in for thousands of years, with this intensified intention to understand or elevate their spiritual consciousness.”

During his late teens, Heller began to pursue other religions and spiritual traditions. He lived with orthodox Christian monks in Romania, practised with Sufi’s in Istanbul and spent time in different monasteries as well as visiting Vrindavan, a place of historical significance for the Hare Krishna in India. “It was important for me to visit this nexus for the Hare Krishna and investigate it for myself. After years feeling disconnected, going to India was almost like a homecoming. The form of spirituality I began to have an affinity with was located somewhere in between the cultural space of where I came from and something entirely different. It wasn’t hinged on geography, history or religion, but a search for transcendent states outside the confines of the institution.”