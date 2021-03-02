Locating home in Paul Anthony Smith’s latest exhibition

For many with family living across the world, funerals can become a call back home. “We never go home just to be a tourist in our own world,” Smith remarks. Flights to the Caribbean are expensive, and chances to see family can be rare. For many Carribean nations, funerals and wakes become week-long events, known as Nine Nights, or Dead Yard. Loved ones meet in the deceased’s home, conjuring memories of a life well lived. It is in this conjuring, this celebration of life and of death, that Smith’s latest exhibition lies. This is not just directed at the death of loved ones, but a larger experience of Black mourning. With Black people more likely to die of Covid-19, as well as the death of George Floyd and countless others, 2020 has been marred with the loss of Black life. Responding to this shared mourning, Smith creates a dreamlike stasis, blending geography and history with memory and love.