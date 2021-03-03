Behind the Cover: Quil Lemons on shooting Billie Eilish for Vanity Fair

After a fairly quiet year following the outbreak of Covid-19, in mid-October 2020, Lemons was ecstatic to receive the commission from Vanity Fair. “Billie is undeniably one of the biggest stars of our generation… It’s probably one of the best shoots I’ll ever do,” he says. With just a few weeks to prepare, Lemons plunged himself into researching. “If you want something to be good, you have to prepare yourself,” he says. “I’m constantly preparing for the inevitable.”

The first thing he did was take a “deep dive” into Billie’s world. Guided by his little sister – “a big fan” – Lemons watched every YouTube video, and reviewed all of her past shoots. “It was important to make something we’ve never seen before,” he says. “I love that she plays around with this idea that she should be a good girl, but she’s not. I wanted to take that even further.”

Surrealist artists such as Dora Maar, and Helmut Newton’s 1990 photobook Private Property, which Lemons carried around in his back pocket, compelled him as points of visual-reference. “I love that [Newton’s images] have this sensualness. They look innocent, but if you look further into an image, it’s not,” he explains. “[Billie Eilish] is someone who has won five Grammys. I wanted to show that she is still looking forward to normal stuff. I wanted to bring a youthfulness and innocence into it, but also a whimsicality.”

Having a conversation with his subject prior to the shoot is also important. At 19 and 23, Eilish and Lemons are close in age, and meeting for the first time over Zoom, the connection was instant. “I remember being that age. I don’t think enough people talk about how formative those years are, between 19 and 22. That is a really interesting pocket of time, where people still think of you as a baby, but you’re not; you have a lot more agency.” Capturing her in this moment, on the cusp of adulthood, fed into the overall idea behind the shoot: playful on the surface, but with a layer of mystery beneath.