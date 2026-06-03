Polycentric histories of photography at Museum Rietberg

Thus Guyer has systematically expanded the collection, with special interest in portraiture by image-makers from outside the west. And as she points out, Rietberg holds some fascinating photography. She feels fortunate to have acquired two important collections of African studio photography, Collection Christraud M Geary and Collection Behrend, for example, the latter the archive put together by Heike Behrend, an anthropologist who co-curated Snap Me One! in the late 1990s with Tobias Wendel. One of the first shows on the genre, it toured Germany and went on to America’s National Museum of African Art. The Collection Christraud M Geary, meanwhile, gathers some 4500 postcards, hundreds of which were made with images shot by West African photographers.

More recently Guyer was able to acquire works by contemporary artist Frida Orupabo, who is included in the group show A Kind of Paradise – Colonial-Era Photography in Contemporary Art, open from 16 April – 06 September. And Guyer is now considering what to do with a large number of travel photographs, mostly shot from the 1950s-80s and not catalogued so far. “I really want to think about what they can bring to the museum,” she says. “How can they enrich the collection? What can we do with them?

“My wish list is still long. I would be especially interested in Indigenous photography from South and North America, and am in touch with an Indigenous American researcher. That would be very interesting as it would help break visual stereotypes about Indigenous American generated through the colonial lens.”