Mothering beyond performativity at Mucem Marseille

Bonnes Mères blends film, photo, painting and sculpture to offer an honest and generous look at motherhood

Motherhood has morphed from a private domesticity into a high-stakes public performance, mediated by a digital landscape that demands constant, curated visibility, soft aesthetics turning into performative mothering. This intensive performativity creates a glass cradle where the labor of raising a child is inextricably linked to the labor of showing it transforming every organic meal and sensory play-date into a metric of maternal worth. Yet, as the “Instamom” aesthetic reaches a breaking point of burnout, an exhibition at Mucem Marseille unmasks the traditional imaginaries that have long policed the maternal image shifting into the shadows, bringing to light the multiple, invisible realities including the ‘monstrous’ and the weary that comprise the true maternal experience.

Opening on 18 March, the exhibition Bonnes Mères presents a staggering dialogue across time, featuring four-hundred works that bridge the gap between ancient ritual and contemporary subversions in Mediterranean cultures. The collection’s physical scale is as diverse as its subject matter, ranging from intimate terracotta figurines and ethnographic artefacts from the Mucem’s own archives to monumental installations, large-scale paintings, and evocative film excerpts. This multidisciplinary collection is anchored by solid modern interventions challenging the classical gaze of masters like Fragonard and Cignani among others. Supported by prestigious loans from the Musée d’Orsay, the Benaki Museum in Athens, and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, the exhibition transforms motherhood from a static icon into a history with its own criticalities and open concerns.

Curators Caroline Chenu and Anne-Cécile Mailfert have eschewed a strictly chronological or archival approach. While the exhibition is rich with historical depth, drawing from the Mucem’s ethnographic collections and ancient mother goddesses, the process was driven by a desire for a frictioning visual dialogue: one that avoids soft encounters but rather unfolds a processual world-making around what motherhood means across the Mediterranean. “The approach is one of visual dialogue,” mentions Chenu, “showing how childbirth, breastfeeding, exile, pain, or a mother carrying her child have hardly changed in thousands of years. We did not want to aestheticise terror, but we refused to omit it.”