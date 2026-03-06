The Deutsche Börse Prize 2026 announces its shortlisted artists

Gęsicka collected hundreds of such fabricated definitions from historical encyclopaedias purchased at online auctions. She then reinterpreted them visually, using manipulated stock photography and AI-generated imagery to give form to these falsehoods. The result is both playful and unsettling. In an age saturated with information, where advertising, news and fiction often overlap, Encyclopaedia asks what it means to trust an image or a text. The work highlights how easily authority can be constructed and undermined suggesting that knowledge itself has become a fluid and contested space.

Themes of exile and belonging shape the work of Iranian-born artist Amak Mahmoodian, shortlisted for her exhibition One Hundred and Twenty Minutes, first shown at the Bristol Photo Festival in late 2024. Mahmoodian, born in Shiraz in 1980 and based in the UK since 2010, has been unable to return to Iran. Her project unfolds across photography, poetry, drawing and video, forming an immersive meditation on displacement.

Over six years, Mahmoodian collaborated with sixteen participants from fourteen countries, engaging them in conversations about recurring dreams and the psychological afterlife of migration. The title refers to the approximate amount of time adults and children spend dreaming each night. Through layered imagery and text, she gives visual shape to those dreams, positioning them as fragile bridges between past and present, homeland and exile. At a time of tightening borders and polarised politics, her work imagines a shared interior space that resists division.

The youngest artist on the shortlist, British artist Rene Matić, born in 1997, has been recognised for the exhibition AS OPPOSED TO THE TRUTH, presented at CCA Berlin between November 2024 and February 2025. Matić’s multidisciplinary practice combines diaristic photography, installation and sound to explore identity, class, subculture and family. Snapshot-like images of everyday encounters are interwoven with collected objects and audio elements, producing a textured portrait of contemporary Britain.