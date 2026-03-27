Yomna El Beyaly’s honest observations of Egypt’s everyday performances

The Paris-born artist captures accidentally theatrical scenes through vernacular photography

In Yomna El Beyaly’s series Koll Shai2, shot entirely on iPhone, a woman lounges on a sofa and reads what looks like the Quran. A young boy sleeps with his back turned to us, and a young woman in an abaya – who looks like she’s about to pray – stares directly at us. Though it is, on the surface, a shot of an everyday scene in Cairo, it is markedly theatrical. The characters are perfectly positioned on-stage; upstage, downstage, and even by the wings. El Beyaly is attuned to the performances of everyday life – life imitates art, as Oscar Wilde once argued – especially in a place like Cairo which in and of itself is an accidental theatrical performance.

El Beyaly is currently a student at Beaux-Arts de Paris, after finishing her Bachelor in Fashion Image at Duperré. She was born in Paris to Egyptian parents and spends every period of free time she has in Egypt. El Beyaly’s work is intuitive – she shoots on a digital camera as well as an iPhone to get the quickest shots of a fast-paced country.

Koll Shai2 was shot whilst El Beyaly was sourcing accessories in Cairo, “and I was interested in the girlhood aesthetic in shops and shopping areas,” she tells me. “It was difficult to take my camera out, so I used my phone. I can’t really take my camera outside. People notice it and behave differently. With a phone it’s more discreet.”