Ones to Watch 2025 – Shahria Sharmin

Every year, BJP publishes its Ones to Watch issue – our selection of the artists who epitomise the talent and creativity in international photography today, as nominated by a global network of curators, editors, and artists.

As we finalise this year’s list, to be published in Issue 7926, to be published this June, we’re revisiting the 2025 Ones to Watch. Today, Shahria Sharmin, as nominated by Shahidul Alam.

Around 2012, when her twin daughters turned 11, Shahria Sharmin found herself at a crossroads. With her children newly independent she asked herself, for the first time in years, ‘What now?’. Having grown up with a photography enthusiast father, the Dhaka-based artist had always been drawn to the camera, and decided to enrol at the Pathshala South Asian Media Academy. “I didn’t even know what documentary photography was [when I joined], but I realised that this is my genre,” she says. “This is what I had been looking for all those years… Through my lens, I started seeing the world in a new way.”

What makes a parent reject their child? What happens when your home country is no longer safe? And how do we hold onto someone after they are gone? These are the questions that underpin Sharmin’s long-term projects. Her process is as emotional as it is technical, often involving a large format wooden box camera and alternative printing techniques that build “layers upon layers”. For Sharmin, photography is not straightforward. “My feelings, my trauma, my grief; they all get absorbed into those layers,” she explains.