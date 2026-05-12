Getting the inside track on Photo London

Photo London returns for its 11th iteration in a new venue, the refurbished Olympia. But the team behind the fair has known each other for years, with Sophie Parker involved since almost the start before becoming director in 2024, Charlotte Jansen returning for the third time to curate the Discovery section of emerging galleries, and Tristan Lund joining to curate a new initiative, the Source section of solo presentations – having previously curated Discovery from 2017-19. Their longevity has helped them bond with galleries, collectors, and photographers but also each other, they say, and they invited BJP to find out more

BJP: Sophie, you mentioned it would be good to get you guys together to discuss Photo London. Why did you want to do so?

Sophie Parker: We have a unique approach. Our collaborative approach to curating, our relationships with each other, and what we want to build – all of this makes us unique. We have a unified vision of how we want Photo London to be, and that feels special.

Charlotte Jansen: We have a shared passion for this medium. Though we all have our slightly differing individual tastes, and we’ve all arrived here via slightly different paths, discussing photography with Sophie and Tristan is always such a pleasure. Having our own perspectives is a real strength. We are a real team, and we just get along!

Tristan Lund: Something that’s really notable is our consistency – we don’t have a rolling guest curator programme, we’re all involved year on year, and that allows us to actually build. There are galleries we have had conversations with for two or three years before they committed to coming, especially to Discovery. That allows them a real sense of achievement and growth.

SP: The galleries in Discovery are less than eight years old – they’re emerging galleries, so sometimes it does take a few years for them to say yes. We’ve also had exhibitors participate in their first year of business; it’s always an incredible honour that they want to join us.

CJ: That means sometimes we’re getting involved in absolutely everything, from suggesting framers to what edition numbers would work. it’s an ongoing relationship with galleries, as well as artists. We want to know what they’re doing all year round, to get to know their programme and get a deep sense of what they’re trying to do, and where they fit, what their needs are. Fairs can be so much more than just a commercial entity.

SP: It’s so much more than the five days of the fair, we want everyone to feel supported all year round. We highlight their programmes, take VIPs and collectors to their galleries, and offer talks for their artists all year round. The photography ecosystem is relatively small in comparison to the contemporary art world, so everybody wants to support each other in growing the photography market.