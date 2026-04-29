Ones to Watch 2025 – Linda Zhengová

Every year, BJP publishes its Ones to Watch issue – our selection of the artists who epitomise the talent and creativity in international photography today, as nominated by a global network of curators, editors, and artists.

As we finalise this year’s list, to be published in Issue 7926, to be published this June, we’re revisiting the 2025 Ones to Watch. Today, Linda Zhengová, as nominated by Alex Blanco.

“A close friend told me over drinks that whenever she was photographed, she felt like a piece of furniture. Something to be looked at, not seen,” says Linda Zhengová. “So I asked her to let me photograph her the way she wanted, and in that moment, I saw something incredibly raw and pure. From then on, that pursuit of authenticity became my signature, and my obsession.”

A Czech-Chinese photographer, curator and writer, Zhengová’s work delves into sexuality and repression, motherhood and trauma. Known for capturing encounters with strangers, she also photographs close friends; either way, her aim is to question convention and capture something real. “Sex has become a commodity, and now we’re being sold the false impression that intimacy can be too,” she explains. “There’s an explosion of fabricated intimacy – hourly husbands, AI companions, ‘girlfriend experiences’ – as if closeness is something you can buy. So once we see a depiction of real intimacy, it pricks us, touches us and perhaps even disturbs us.”

Born in 1995, Zhengová mostly grew up in the Czech Republic, visiting China every summer. Her parents gave her a camera when she was 15, but discouraged her from studying it further; moving to the Netherlands to take up a degree in diplomacy, she felt “like I was missing a limb”. She ended up enrolling in a photography BA anyway, pursuing the two subjects side by side, and one of her university projects was KULISHEK (2018), a look at her parents’ unusual relationship. They met in Moscow in 1989, but were forced apart when the Soviet Union collapsed and, dreaming of a reunion, exchanged hundreds of letters and photographs. They ended up living separate lives, but remain married to this day.