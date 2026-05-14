Rene Matić wins the 2026 Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize

Gęsicka, born in Włocławek, Poland in 1984, was nominated for the book Encyclopaedia, published by BLOW UP PRESS in November 2024. Depicting fake entries originally inserted into reference books in order to spot copyright violations, Gęsicka uses manipulated stock photographs and AI-generated images to ask what is real, and what we are prepared to believe.

Mahmoodian, born in 1980 in Shiraz, Iran, was nominated for the exhibition One Hundred and Twenty Minutes, which was shown at the Bristol Photo Festival from 16 October – 17 November 2024. Installed in a former domestic space, this show included photography, poetry, text, and drawing to explore the emotional and psychological imprints of exile. Working closely with 16 collaborators from 14 countries, Mahmoodian explored recurring dreams, memory and identity.

“Dreams are personal,” Mahmoodian told BJP in a feature published in the December 2024 issue. “When we are awake, we share moments together, but as soon as we close our eyes and we are asleep, we create a world which is absolutely private. You can let people come in or leave, and I love this life without borders. It is a response to the physical border which has been created by political leaders. We cannot change the circumstance, but we can change the perspective.”