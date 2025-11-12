What is a home and how do we construct one? Foto/Industria investigates

There are many neat echoes like this, subtle links between projects that make the whole feel coherent and revelatory, encouraging you to see relationships over time and space. The doll house-like cut outs in Monica Ricci’s work and the popihuis, say. Mikael Olsen and Kelly O’Brien’s shows seem on the surface to converge. Olsen had the chance to photograph two now empty homes of architect Bruno Mathsson. He made himself at home in these now desolate, unkempt buildings and while the former inhabitants’ presence persists, the resulting images of abandon are a far cry from the glossy ‘at home with’ spreads you see in the design press but say something about what’s left, the just-visible residues that linger.

O’Brien’s No Rest For the Wicked pays tribute to the artist’s mother and grandmother, both of whom worked as cleaners in domestic settings. Their work, unlike those of an architect, is not visible, not lauded. Within a relatively small space, clever curation by Raquel Villar-Perez differentiates distinct strands to the work – earlier imagery that is more conventionally documentary alongside recent, more conceptual, collaboratively staged developments that extend out from the frame through objects and props. A portrait of the artist’s mother, with a mop obscuring her face sits on a table laid candles, a tribute to Bologna’s patron saint of cleaners.

Perhaps the least obviously related to home is LIVING, WORKING, SURVIVING by Jeff Wall, the main exhibition at Fondazione MAST, which continues until 8 March 2026. These are what Wall calls “near documentary.” He says: “I don’t have any ideas. I don’t start from ideas.” Instead, he notes a phenomenon – rural workers arriving at a city, suburban hunters, a volunteer mopping the floor – and then conjures this as he sees it. Wall invites viewers to dwell in his large-scale images. What he presents are not narratives. There is no beginning, no end, only a perpetual middle so that viewers must fill in the missing information as they see fit.

In outlining his vision, Artistic Director Francesco Zanot refers to two touchstone influences. The first a 1986 exhibition that took place in homes across a city and the second, I Like America and America Likes Me, a durational piece where German artist Joseph Beeuys lived for three days in a gallery with a coyote. Art can be somewhere we, however fleetingly, find a home. And home in turn can be a gallery, a stage, a popihuise, a place of play and possibility, risky, transformative, more layered than the everyday term would have us think. If Home is ever solid, it’s plastic, bending, in a continuous process of reconstruction, in the world and in the mind.