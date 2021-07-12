Alejandro Cartagena documents the suburbanisation of northern Mexico and the fraught dream of homeownership

One of the four nominations for the Deutsche Börse award, A Small Guide to Homeownership is an ironic guide into the home-owning process, exposing the dangers of urban growth

Working as a digitiser at a photography centre in 2004, Alejandro Cartagena became obsessed with northern Mexico’s fluctuating landscape. As he watched suburban developments sprout up across the urban sprawl of Monterrey, he was gripped by how these new homes interrupted and influenced the city’s infrastructure, environment, and communities. His 360-page book A Small Guide to Homeownership, documents this suburbanisation over the course of 15 years, raising questions about its origins and consequences: “Why are these houses here? What is the process of getting them? What are the environmental impacts of this over-development?”

With its yellow cover, textbook paper, and sardonic title, the publication parodies the ‘how to’ book genre, guiding readers through the homeowning process as a way of exposing the dangers of urbanisation and what he calls “the propagandistic ideal that has been pushed in 21st century Mexico”. Cartagena’s multimedia collages reveal the dark, dysfunctional parts of homeownership in northern Mexico: the proliferation of cookie-cutter developments, the privatisation of regulatory processes, and the peddling of an American suburban ideal.

Cartagena is one of four artists shortlisted for this year’s Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize, and is currently exhibiting the work at The Photographers’ Gallery, alongside nominees Poulomi Basu, Cao Fei and Zineb Sedira. He explains that the exhibition has “two parallel narratives. The books are all the same height, so they feel like a constant line and narrative. And then the photographs are a little bit higher, and that feels like another narrative”. The book recontextualises Cartagena’s images, adding layers of chaos and dysfunction to his striking landscapes and portraits.