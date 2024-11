Fougeirol invited the pair to delve into their archives, presenting work from the past more than a decade alongside recent images. Mazibuko was struck by “the sameness” of the area. “It’s almost like you could have shot it yesterday, which speaks volumes about the pace of development in townships… But at the same time we can’t not see the beauty in it.It’s this specific eye that Sibusiso has that comes from being genuine. In that space, you forget about the underlying issues in the environment and you capture the humanity of the community.”

This is the third time that Fougeirol has worked with Of Soul and Joy, which trains a cohort of 20 young people in Thokoza annually in photography and other skills. It was how both Mazibuko and Bheka first seriously discovered the medium. “Photography became my refuge,” says Bheka, crediting it with shielding him from the substance misuse that is prevalent in townships. “It also empowered me as a person to tell my own story and about my own community.”

He adds: “The workshops were instrumental in my growth, expanding my network, and introducing me to new spaces that propelled my career forward.” Since their journeys began, both photographers have been making waves internationally, with exhibitions at Bamako Encounters, Les Rencontres des Arles, Ghent Photo Fest. Mazibuko has found in Of Soul and Joy something akin to family, “A platform where I can be myself and, frankly, I can be a free thinker. The project has embraced my ideas and supported me and.for that I am grateful.”