Through their eyes: Meet the women in Iraq using photography to create solidarity

Iraqi Female Photographers is a collective addressing systemic sexism, a lack of women’s stories and institutional support in the country

In the heart of Baghdad, a group of women is leading a shift in Iraqi photography, filling a gap left by a lack of institutional support in the region. Iraqi Female Photographers (IFP), a grassroots collective of women behind the lens, is rewriting what visual storytelling can look like in Iraq. When they noticed the need for a space such as IFP, “we launched it immediately,” says Forqan Salam, co-founder of the group and a photographer for Reuters since 2019, “bringing together women photographers working in street, journalistic and documentary photography.”

IFP was founded in early 2024 by Salam and Iraqi photographer Ishtar Obaid, and drew on their experiences of being denied access to spaces, facing harassment, and confronting a photography community often steeped in patriarchy. “The challenges start with family and societal restrictions,” Salam explains. “Then, on the streets, we face harassment, unwanted attention, and even exploitation simply because we’re women. For example, with the upcoming month of Muharram, there are many places we won’t be able to photograph freely.”

This collective frustration and a deep love of the craft brought IFP to life, with the photographers keen to build a positive space encouraging strength in numbers. The group quickly gained traction, organising exhibitions, workshops and meet-ups that connected photographers across Iraq. Their first major showcase, Through Their Eyes: The First Steps, held in partnership with the French Institute in Baghdad in spring 2025, featured the work of 25 women, and was led by British photojournalist Emily Garthwaite, who lived and worked in Iraq from 2019 to 2023 (she now lives between the UK and Iraq). “I first learned of Iraqi Female Photographers online and reached out to them with intrigue and delight,” recalls Garthwaite. “I asked if I could be involved in any capacity and was grateful to be brought into the fold.”