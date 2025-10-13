Prix Pictet: Twelve Photographers respond to a world weathered by Storm

For its 11th edition, Prix Pictet delves into a dramatic expression of nature’s wild side and the defining characteristic of our age: Storm. Considering phenomena both meteorological and social, the work produced by this year’s shortlisted photographers acts as a reminder of the fragility and force of our world.

From the climate emergency to war and unrest, the world seems caught in a state of permanent turbulence. And it is this shared condition that is explored throughout the work of the 12 photographers exhibited in Prix Pictet: Storm, presented at Victoria and Albert Museum, South Kensington, some 14 months the theme was announced. The exhibition will go on to tour to Dubai, Tokyo and Zurich over the next six months.

Founded in 2008, the prize is the world’s leading award for photography and sustainability, each cycle focusing on a theme intended to frame urgent issues through the eyes of artists and visual storytellers. With a worldwide network of more than 350 nominators and a jury chaired by Sir David King, the former UK Government Chief Scientific Adviser, it highlights how images can help us better comprehend the forces reshaping our planet. Each of the series in the exhibition was shortlisted from the nominators’ longlist and, presented together, they speak of artists who continue to find new languages of witnessing, resistance and renewal — engaging viewers in ways that photographs of polar bears stranded on ice floes no longer can.