Mimi Mollica’s trip to the moon

The photographer’s new photo book Moon City is a hallucinatory vision of the dark heart of London

In 2022 hit game Candy Crush celebrated its tenth anniversary with a drone show over New York City; featuring 500 drones flown in formation into images and the Candy Crush logo, the 10-minute display transformed the sky over Manhattan into “the largest screen on the planet”, according to chief marketing officer, Fernanda Romano.

The company faced backlash over the stunt, with local Democratic state senator Brad Hoylman calling it “outrageous” to “spoil” the NYC skyline “for private profit”. But Mimi Mollica’s new book Moon City suggests that the profit motive already shapes both our cities and our conception of space, mostly without us noticing. Shot with a telescope and a mobile phone, Mollica’s images pick out a particular view of London, focusing on his local area and the nearby financial centre to depict office blocks, aircraft, people, reflections rippling on a canal. He shows an environment mostly devoid of nature, in which stark geometries divide and repeat; images of the moon also recur, an idiosyncratic, inscrutable mass suggesting dreams, tides, and the pull of a different way of seeing.

Mollica is a well-established photographer, best-known for his documentary work on the Sicilian mafia, but these images are lo-fi and glitchy, revelling in lens flares and aberrations. They draw attention to the act of looking as much as what is shown, and Mollica says this approach was essential. “I wanted to construct a poetic critique of contemporary capitalist society,” he explains. “My vision was to go to the very essence of the situation we are now living in – squashed in a system that is not fit for purpose for 99% of people, alienated and isolated yet at the same time feeding that same system. So I worked with what I had.

“Actually it was really difficult to photograph while holding this thing [the telescope] at the right angle – it would have been much more straightforward to attach the camera to a zoom and shoot clean, beautiful, scientific images. But I got more and more fascinated by the imperfections. The soft focus, the lens aberrations, the reflections, they make a kind of film noir.”