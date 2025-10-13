What does being American look like? This platform investigates the nation’s aesthetics

Exploring identity, responsibility, and resistance, Apparently in America uses photography to interrogate what it means to be “American” today

Emigrating to a new place and having your accent immediately give away where you are from is a strange experience. As a first-generation American, I did not feel truly American until I left, moving 5,469 miles away to England, where I was confronted by my identity and responsibility. The photography platform and Instagram profile, Apparently in America, interrogates the question of American identity through contemporary photography. It was conceived in a pub and named after a phrase I heard repeated by the barflies around me, always finished by something shocking. I was sometimes asked to verify the validity of these statements. “What do you think about school shootings?” “How is racism different in the States?” I found myself playing ambassador, a role I do not mind, except when people imply that I can never be a certain way or hold certain beliefs because I am American.



American-ness is something I have been considering and digesting my whole life., I wanted to etch out a space, a resource to collect voices of those as exhausted as I am by the weight of this task. Each artist I choose to work with for A.I.A. is asked to complete the statement “Apparently in America…” as a mini interview. What draws me to photography is personal narrative. Artists assume they need to be American to participate, but A.I.A. is for everyone. Some of the most poignant quotations on the platform come from individuals who would not be allowed to live in the United States, a tradition that began in the history of photography with the likes of Robert Frank and his peers.

Freedom is one of the most ubiquitous themes that appears on A.I.A, with my favourite quote written by André Duane Ramos-Woodard; “Apparently, in America, you can be whoever you want to be. Unless, of course, you’re BIPOC or queer or trans or a woman or disabled or a drag queen or a leftist or just plain logical. Apparently, if you’re any of those things, you’re just not American enough to achieve the freedom we all want and deserve.”