The Metropolitan Museum receives a grand gift of global photography

Artur Walther’s gift of 6500 photographs from predominantly Africa and Asia reimagines the role of lens-based art at the New York institution

When New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the gift of over 6500 photographs from collector Artur Walther and the Walther Family Foundation, Jeff L Rosenheim, the Joyce Frank Menschel curator in charge of the department of photographs, and the assistant curator Virginia McBride, were both excited by the potential and faced with plans extending several years into the future. Spanning Africa, China, Japan, Europe and the Americas, and from 19th-century vernacular photography to contemporary experimental works, the collection promises to reshape how The Met presents photography and how it engages audiences with the world beyond NYC.

Rosenheim describes the gift as a rare opportunity. “With this collection, we can tell more complete and diverse histories of photography than we have before,” he says. “It brings together areas where our collection had been episodic, such as contemporary African and Chinese photography, and allows these works to sit alongside historical and contemporary material across the museum.”

The aim is to integrate photography as a part of the art collection, while respecting its unique qualities; the first step to incorporating such a vast and varied collection was taken by the curators, who both visited it in Germany. “Together with Artur Walther and his team, we began physically going through the holdings, thinking about how they might be presented at The Met,” says McBride. “We’re thinking about photography not as an isolated medium, but in dialogue with other parts of The Met’s collection. Some of these works will appear alongside painting, sculpture and historical objects. Photography can be a lens on the world, showing us social, political and economic circumstances in ways that painting or sculpture alone cannot.”