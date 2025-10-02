Alfredo Jaar wins Prix Pictet 2025

It is a stark reminder of the knock-on effects of ecological crises; how, thread by thread, they can unravel the fabric of our lives and societies, impacting public health, habitat and the economy in one pull. Such is the subject of Alfredo Jaar’s 2025 Prix Pictet-winning series, The End. The Chilean-born, New York-based artist has been named the latest winner of the prestigious photography award for his poignant documentary images – which capture the beauty of the Great Salt Lake, coupled with the tragedy of its impending demise.

In The End, dwindling streams peter out across parched ground. Industrial smoke permeates the air. Yet mountains rise resolutely, as pastel pinks and blues melt across the sky. It is a portrait of what we have lost, and the fragility of that which remains; the latest instalment to Jaar’s uncompromising oeuvre which, for some 35 years, has acted as an antidote to indifference.

First and foremost a conceptual artist, Jaar has used text, images, installation and architecture to explore the most urgent social, political and humanitarian questions of our time. He is perhaps best known for The Rwanda Project, which shone a harrowing light on the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

“I’m always looking for the perfect balance between information and poetry; information and spectacle,” Jaar says of his work. “That balance is very difficult to achieve. If it is too informative, it becomes boring, dry, didactic… If it is too poetic, it becomes too sweet, too decorative, and it loses its power.” It is that delicate equilibrium, in Jaar’s view, that can move and illuminate audiences, stirring thought, feeling and action.