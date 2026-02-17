The first exhibition in Italy to focus on the HIV-Aids crisis

VIVONO brings together a range of artists to examine the campaigns and communities of an overlooked era, from the 80s and 90s

From the moment he starts speaking, curator Michele Bertolino makes it clear that VIVONO (‘They Live’) is not just about the HIV-Aids crisis around the period 1982–96. Instead it adopts the era as a lens for examining broader issues, such as time, fragility, intimacy, healthcare, community, visibility and the politics of love. On show at Centro Pecci in Prato, in the Tuscany region, VIVONO – Art and Affect: HIV-AIDS in Italy, 1982–1996 is the first institutional exhibition in Italy dedicated to the history of artists caught up in the crisis, both Italians and those visiting the country.

The exhibition begins with a new film commission by Roberto Ortu, which features poems by Italian writers living with HIV (including Dario Bellezza, Massimiliano Chiamenti, Nino Gennaro, Ottavio Mai, La Nina, Marco Sanna and Pier Vittorio Tondelli) read out by actresses, activists and artists. This sets the tone – poetry as confession, desire and survival, asking, ‘How do we love together?’.

“Now is the right time for this show because it has never been done before,” Bertolino says. “When it comes to this topic in the UK and France or the US, we know tonnes of artists who work around the topic of HIV-Aids, and they are all superstars. We don’t know about any Italian artists. As Italians, we decided to forget that part of history.”