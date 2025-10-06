What does Paris Photo 2025 have in store?

As Paris Photo returns for its 28th edition, artistic director Anna Planas explains how the photofair is taking an expanded approach and offering alternative perspectives on landscapes

“We really try to bring to the fair photography in a very wide vision and form,” says Anna Planas, artistic director of Paris Photo. “Historical pieces stand alongside contemporary works as it’s important for us to propose a path exploring the diversity of the medium. Installations and works that explore the materiality of photography, create a strong visual dialogue within the fair.”

Planas was appointed artistic director of Paris Photo in December 2022, and joined with a reputation for embracing photography in all its forms in her work with institutions such as Magnum, Le Bal, Les Rencontres d’Arles, delpire & co, and Fotomuseum Winterthur. As Paris Photo returns for its 28th edition, its second back at the Grand Palais after the venue’s refurbishment, she is continuing to promote inclusivity. This year Paris Photo includes 223 exhibitors from 33 countries, 183 galleries and 40 publishers, 59 of whom are participating for the first time; Paris Photo is becoming more diverse, with galleries such as Tintera from Cairo, Vadehra Art from New Delhi, Ayyam from Dubai, and Don from Shanghai all making their exhibiting debut. And as Planas suggests, the fair is aiming for multiplicity in other ways too, from the kind of work on display, to the epoch in which it was made.

Paris Photo is divided into five sectors which help organise this ambition; the main fair, which includes both contemporary and historical work, and also Prismes, a sub-section devoted to photography in dialogue with other media; Voices, in the main fair and featuring galleries curated around a theme; Emergence, in which 24 galleries give solo shows to up-and- coming artists; Digital, which includes cutting-edge work around new technology; and the Book sector for publications, prints and artist books.