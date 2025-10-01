Lines of Engagement with contemporary photojournalism

Lines of Engagement, How Technology, Ethics and Trust Shape Photojournalism Today provided an urgent insight into the contemporary construction of visual narratives, hosted at the London College of Communication but open to all in person and online

How are technology, ethics and trust shaping photojournalism today? It’s a big question but, amid rising conflict and authoritarianism, one crucial for both image-makers and audiences. So London College of Communication is to be commended for its conference, Lines of Engagement, which posed and explored this question over the 18th and 19th September with image-makers, researchers, picture editors and lawyers. Offering accessible, at times alarming, insights into the construction of visual narratives, the event was open to all, in-person and online, and affordably priced; videos of the talks and discussions are now available online, and LCC plans to publish a book.

The fast-evolving technology behind image-making and distribution flickered through many of the sessions, with AI the most obvious contemporary challenge to photography’s (apparent) ability to document and evidence. Celebrated writer, curator, and educator Fred Ritchin made a bleak presentation of AI-generated images in the panel AI: Visibility and Trust, for example, showing personal experiments that suggested Philip K Dick’s sci-fi alternative realities via images of Nazi victory celebrations and well-fed concentration camp survivors. “I’m not seeing the photographic community responding [to AI],” Ritchin warned, urging image-makers to take positive action such as signing up to ethical codes, adding backstories, and publishing further contextual photographs. “We can’t wait for the institutions to do the right thing.”

Jennifer Kanis, a Principal Lawyer at Australian law firm Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, suggested a positive use of generative images in the same session though, showcasing Exhibit Ai: The Refugee Account. Developed by Maurice Blackburn with individuals formerly held in Australia’s Manus Island, Christmas Island, and Nauru refugee camps, this project depicts scenes of violence and neglect which would otherwise go unseen by outsiders. Detainees and journalists are not allowed cameras in the camps (though those in charge use surveillance and body cams). Images from Exhibit Ai were also on show in an exhibition accompanying the conference, which featured work by the speakers and more.