Documenting the overlooked legacy of debutante balls for Black American youth

This sensitivity reflects Barnes’ increasingly deliberate approach. “Sometimes it’s not even about what I’m photographing…it’s a feat,” she says. “Can I fill the frame or catch an action shot when no one’s looking? Those perfectly timed, candid moments are what I dream about.” Yet in the cotillion setting, precision often collides with unpredictability. “You’re telling twenty kids to pay attention,” she adds, “and they’re all looking at you like you’re crazy.” What unfolds instead is the gentle chaos of youth – silliness, mischief, humour – asserting itself within a formal environment. It is precisely this interplay of care and chaos that she finds most compelling – parents chasing children, children chasing friends, and Barnes moving quietly among them, camera in hand.

Through her photographs, the debutante ball essentially emerges as a ritual of discipline and hope, where the excellence of Black youth is sustained through collective effort and intergenerational devotion. Rejecting reductive political frameworks, the images trace a logic of sacrifice that resonates across diasporic communities, whose futures have been shaped through the love and care of their predecessors. “That’s what is so moving to me,” Barnes says. “Being a parent and wanting everything for your child… no matter the circumstance. That’s not just a Black thing; it’s a human thing,” and it is precisely this ethic of sacrifice that Barnes’ work renders powerfully legible.

“Dr Clark’s essay at the end of the book really brings this together,” she explains. Reflecting on the origins of the Cotillion Society, which she co-founded with her late husband in 2009, Dr Clark writes that it began with a simple desire to create a brighter future for their daughter, Lexi. From that initial gesture of love, she and her husband have helped propel an entire community forward, as hundreds of debutantes have since celebrated their entrance into polite society, even amid a turbulent present.