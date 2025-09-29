Daegu Photo Biennale tackles the Anthropocene

De l’Ecotais is also teaming up with Grégoire Gagneux on the exhibition design; a French architect and scenographer, Gagneux studied in France, Canada and Hong Kong, and has worked at architectural studios in Paris, Brussels and Shanghai. He has published articles on “biomimicry in experimental architecture”, and is embedding an environment-first approach to the installation at the Biennale. “Daegu Arts Center is huge and quite austere,” says De l’Ecotais. “There is granite stone everywhere, it is very grey, so it was important for me to give a more intimate feeling in the building. Grégoire had this great idea to mix traditional Korean hanji paper with a growing paper, which means you put seeds into the paper so when you are finished, you can put it in the earth and let plants grow, instead of just throwing it away. We’re going to use that paper to create colourful installations and cover the space, to make a living place with a material that is also living.”

The theme of the Biennale was suggested to De l’Ecotais by Daegu Arts Center’s architecture, part of which is shaped like a flower, with individual exhibition halls arranged around a central space like petals. The Pulse of Life will occupy some nine exhibition halls, with De l’Ecotais giving each hall separate themes such as ‘From the Earth to the Sky’, ‘Follow the Water’ and ‘The Animal Side’ (in addition, four more halls are devoted to The Origin of the World, Kawauchi’s solo show, the photobook exhibition and the portfolio review). As the titles suggest, The Pulse of Life will focus on particular aspects of the natural world in each exhibition hall, while still emphasising a sense of symbiotic continuity. “The idea is to make crossings, to show the connections between all things,” De l’Ecotais explains. “To make it clear that, if the human is not in the centre, everything is equal and everything is important. Even things we don’t see are important, such as bacteria and other micro-organisms.”

To this end she is including scientific images alongside artist works, as well as artists whose practice straddles the two genres, such as Anaïs Tondeur’s experiments with radiographs, Almudena Romero’s chlorophyll prints, or Bianca Dacosta’s scanning electron microscope images. Some work is being specially made for the Biennale, such as a large installation by Caio Reisewitz on the relationship between the land and the mining industry in Brazil. And while The Pulse of Life will include some older works, to make it clear that “artists have always considered these questions”, much of it will be contemporary and even cutting edge. It will include Ju Yon Kim’s images of clothing embedded with plants, or Josèfa Ntjam’s dense photomontages and assemblages, which chip away at Western conceptions of the world and our place in it.