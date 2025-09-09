Misan Harriman highlights protest and resistance, from Palestine to Black civil rights

The British Nigerian, Oscar-nominated photographer makes his solo debut at Hope 93, Fitzrovia, in The Purpose of Light – stories of global activism

Misan Harriman has always been a vocal advocate for global struggles. In 2020, that activism became manifest as a lifetime achievement – he became the first Black photographer to shoot the cover of British Vogue in its 104-year history. It was a portrait of Raheem Sterling and Adwoa Aboa shot during the global Black Lives Matter movement. In more recent years, Harriman has become a staunch advocate in the Palestinian struggle, specifically relating to Israel’s current war in Gaza.

Now, Harriman has his first major exhibition at Hope 93, a gallery centred around inclusivity and black/British identity within the creative field. Featuring 120 original photos, shot between 2019 – 2025, The Purpose of Light, which opened on 10 July, spans continents and movements, depicting the lived experiences of everyday people at the vanguard of change.

The Purpose of Light closes 30 October. Discover some of the images below.