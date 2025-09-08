Sarah Brahim’s body as a cartography exploring ritual and gendered resistance

The Saudi Arabian artist displays performance work alongside Iranian photographer Shirin Neshat in Cartographies of Presence in London

A woman stands tall against a desert. Her arms are raised, her palms turned towards the sky. A shock of jet-black hair covers her face. Her figure is a silhouette against the fading light, and behind her, a jagged rock formation stands like a silent crowd. Typical of artist Sarah Brahim’s work, the focus here is the body in motion.

This image features in Brahim’s joint exhibition with Shirin Neshat, Cartographies of Presence, on view at Albion Jeune, which opened 06 September and runs till 04 October. Bringing their work into dialogue, the show explores how women navigate the world and its diasporas, and how tradition, faith, and gender are performed, inscribed, and imagined across time and place. Presence is loosely defined here, but is most fully enacted in the way the female body claims space in both artists’ work. For Neshat, who left Iran for California in the 1970s and was unable to return after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, presence is shaped by decades spent grappling with exile, resistance, and displacement. Brahim, by contrast, maps presence onto the body itself in her photographs; her subjects often stand alone in vast expanses of desert or light, their bodies small against the landscape.

Born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Brahim is better known as a performance artist. Although photography has always been part of her practice, Cartographies of Presence is the first exhibition of her photography at this scale. Curious about the constraints of each medium, Brahim tells me that what interests her most about photography “is how we can forget and re-narrate throughout our lives what a certain image or performance’s meaning is.” The aim of her work, she explains, is not resolution but re-encounter; she describes her career as one long process of “research, inconclusive, with mileposts along the way.”