The photographers spotlighting the struggle behind La Perla’s lace

“When the company collapsed and we lost our jobs, we knew we couldn’t just walk away. Our collaboration began as a way to support each other as women working in the challenging and still male-dominated field of photography,” they explain. “When we saw that the La Perla workers had taken a stand, we felt that the struggle was shared and that we had to be part of it, despite coming from different backgrounds.”

Piazzi and Del Frate first made contact with the Unicheunite in May 2024 through Stefania Prestopino, a graphic designer at La Perla and a union representative. Shortly afterwards, they travelled to a parish hall in the town of Castenaso, just outside Bologna, to meet the rest of the group in their workshop. The space was crammed with sewing machines, ironing boards, and lace in every shade – remnants of the high-end lingerie the workers once produced – alongside protest banners, hand-painted signs, and sketches of the group’s new logo: a chain of paper dolls holding hands. For the photographers, “It was a story we felt we had to tell.”

At first, the workers were surprised by the proposed collaboration, hesitant about becoming “the faces” of the cause. But after lengthy talks about the vision behind the project, they began to embrace it. “They welcomed us as equals, which allowed us to build trust gradually, forming a meaningful bond,” says Del Frate. “From then on, we shared every step of the process – production, design, development. We’re truly honoured when we hear them refer to us publicly as sisters.”