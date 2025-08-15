“We know about war photography, but what about peace photography?”: In conversation with Dr Tiffany Fairey

The academic is based in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London but, she explains, her work centres around peace photography, what it looks like, and how it can contribute to harmony

“We all know about war photography,” says Dr Tiffany Fairey. “But why aren’t we thinking about peace photography? And how is peace photography maybe different to war photography? Obviously a lot of war photography is anti-war photography, but it’s photography in a very particular mode. It’s often about showing destruction and the damage done by war. There aren’t often many spaces for positive peace.”

Fairey is a Senior Research Fellow at King’s College London, where she is based in the Department of War Studies. But, as her comment suggests, she is much more interested in peace than conflict. Her Imaging Peace project is the first multi-country empirical study of peace photography practice, ethics and impact, and she has built on it to reach photographers and the general public as well as academics.

She published a free resource for image-makers earlier this year with Ingrid Guyon, for example; titled Peace Photography: A Guide and available in three languages, it offers practical tips for working with communities. She also co-curated an exhibition with King’s Culture titled Imaging Peace, on show in central London, displayed outside, and freely accessible to the public. Her more academic publication, Imaging Peace: Using Photography to Transform Conflict and Build Community, will be published in autumn with Edinburgh University Press, offering evidence-based research into using photography to help foster and maintain peace.

Brutal current conflicts have given this work a sense of urgency, but it is underpinned by meticulous research and is part of a long-term trajectory for Fairey. In 2000 she and Anna Blackman co-founded PhotoVoice, a charity promoting participatory image-making in the NGO sector, which still continues and has been active in projects all over the world. But by 2010 Fairey had realised there was a lack of research into this kind of photography, and started writing a PhD to examine different examples of participatory photography around the world.