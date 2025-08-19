Pérez Art Museum Miami explores the evolution of photography, from Marina Abramović and Zanele Muholi to Wolfgang Tillmans

Co-curator Fabiana Sotillo explains how the show has been structured and the importance of considering photography as a medium of fine-arts

The Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) currently hosts Language and Image: Conceptual and Performance-Based Photography from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection, an exhibition that sheds light on photography as a fine art form often overlooked in the contemporary art world. Curator Fabiana Sotillo emphasises the show’s dual purpose: “This show started out as an attempt to not only show the Pérez collection but to highlight photography which is overlooked in art.”

When visitors enter the space, they encounter a narrative of photography’s evolution, marked by both the thematic content and the artists’ innovative methods. At the entrance, two works by German photographers Thomas and Candia Haufer greet visitors. These artists, part of a group that sought to “tell the truth” says Sotillo, use their images to comment on the relationship between art institutions and viewers. Sotillo notes.

As visitors move through the gallery, the story progresses to the invention of the camera and the transformation of photography from a documentary tool to an artistic medium. Sotillo highlights this shift, explaining, “The medium changed in the hands of the artists, documentary turns into when artists started thinking about what was worth putting in front of the camera.” This transition marks photography’s growing conceptual depth as the “language through the lens” evolves. Photography’s value as an art form remains misunderstood by many in the fine arts, which Sotillo acknowledges: “A lot of people don’t understand that photography has its merits.”