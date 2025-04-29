Chris Hunt’s testament to community, migration and memory

The photographer tells BJP about Beeton Grove, a tender photobook documenting the rhythms of a neighbourhood, published by Bluecoat Press

When Chris Hunt began knocking on doors in a terraced estate in Manchester in the early 1970s, the aim was to build trust with communities. Armed with a Leica, a tape recorder with only one cassette, and an unshakable belief in the power of documentary photography, Hunt spent months capturing the daily lives of working-class families in Beeton Grove. The result is a book of the same name, a long-unseen body of work that serves not only as a photographic time capsule but as a deep oral history of one community’s lived experience.

The book’s power lies in its intimacy. Hunt’s portraits, tender and unfiltered, are accompanied by the words of his subjects – residents navigating migration, poverty, racism, and joy in equal measure. Decades before participatory documentary became a buzzword, Hunt handed back power by simply listening. Today, as governments harden borders and fracture community ties, Beeton Grove feels more vital than ever.

Now, over fifty years since he made the work, and following its long-delayed publication, the book has been published through Bluecoat Press. Hunt reflects on the work with Dalia Al-Dujaili below.