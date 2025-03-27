Discover this year’s World Press Photo winners

From Trump’s bloody ear and dangerous migrations to injured children Gaza and the impending climate crisis, this year’s edition captures a turbulent zeitgeist

Celebrating its 70th anniversary, the 2025 edition of World Press Photo has expanded its recognition, honoring 42 winners across six global regions – a notable increase from the previous year’s 30. This growth reflects a commitment to embracing diverse narratives and amplifying voices from around the world.​

The awarded photographs traverse a spectrum of pressing themes: political upheavals, gender dynamics, migration, conflict, and the climate crisis. From the protests in Kenya and Myanmar to intimate portraits of resilience in Gaza and Ukraine, these images compel us to confront the stark realities of our time. They serve not merely as snapshots but as profound invitations to also explore overlooked stories and urging us to reconsider events we thought we understood.​

These stories will reach millions through the annual traveling exhibition, visiting over 60 locations worldwide, and through online platforms, ensuring a global audience engages with these powerful narratives. The culmination of this year’s contest will be the announcement of the 2025 World Press Photo of the Year on April 17 at De Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam, a moment anticipated by photographers and viewers alike.​

As we navigate an era of rapid change and endless – sometimes disingenuous – information, the World Press Photo Contest reminds us of the necessity of authentic photojournalism.

Discover some of this year’s winnning images below.