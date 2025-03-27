Discover this year’s World Press Photo winners

Democracy Dies in Darkness © Rafael Heygster, for Der Spiegel
From Trump’s bloody ear and dangerous migrations to injured children Gaza and the impending climate crisis, this year’s edition captures a turbulent zeitgeist
Celebrating its 70th anniversary, the 2025 edition of World Press Photo has expanded its recognition, honoring 42 winners across six global regions – a notable increase from the previous year’s 30. This growth reflects a commitment to embracing diverse narratives and amplifying voices from around the world.
The awarded photographs traverse a spectrum of pressing themes: political upheavals, gender dynamics, migration, conflict, and the climate crisis. From the protests in Kenya and Myanmar to intimate portraits of resilience in Gaza and Ukraine, these images compel us to confront the stark realities of our time. They serve not merely as snapshots but as profound invitations to also explore overlooked stories and urging us to reconsider events we thought we understood.
These stories will reach millions through the annual traveling exhibition, visiting over 60 locations worldwide, and through online platforms, ensuring a global audience engages with these powerful narratives. The culmination of this year’s contest will be the announcement of the 2025 World Press Photo of the Year on April 17 at De Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam, a moment anticipated by photographers and viewers alike.
As we navigate an era of rapid change and endless – sometimes disingenuous – information, the World Press Photo Contest reminds us of the necessity of authentic photojournalism.
Discover some of this year’s winnning images below.
The groom poses for a portrait at his wedding. In Sudan, announcing a wedding with celebratory gunfire is a tradition. Omdurman, Sudan, 12 January 2024. This photo was taken with a mobile phone camera.
Life Won’t Stop © Mosab Abushama
Zayid (23, not her real name) shows a scar left by a bullet. Zayid was raped at a refugee camp in Amhara. When fleeing to Addis Ababa with her family, she and her sister were shot and wounded by Amhara soldiers. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 30 November 2022.
Women’s Bodies as Battlefields © Cinzia Canneri, Association Camille Lepage
Brazil’s Gabriel Medina bursts out triumphantly from a large wave in the fifth heat of round three of men’s surfing, during the 2024 Olympic Games. Teahupo’o, Tahiti, French Polynesia, 29 July 2024.
Gabriel Medina During the Paris 2024 Olympic Games © Jerome Brouillet, Agence France-Presse
A long-tailed macaque looks into a motorbike’s side mirror, near Phra Prang Sam Yot temple. Lopburi, Thailand, 3 February 2024.
No More Monkey Mania in Thai Town © Chalinee Thirasupa, Reuters
Tāme Iti, a prominent Tūhoe activist bearing a traditional facial tattoo, stands at the 2014 Tūhoe-Crown Settlement Day ceremony where the government formally apologized for historical injustices. Tāneatua, New Zealand, 22 August 2014.
Te Urewera – The Living Ancestor of Tūhoe People © Tatsiana Chypsanava, Pulitzer Center, New Zealand Geographic
A soldier injured near the city of Bakhmut, lies in a field hospital set up in an underground winery. His left leg and arm were later amputated. Donbas, Ukraine, 22 January 2024.
Underground Field Hospital © Nanna Heitmann, Magnum Photos, for The New York Times
Mika (21) has been waiting for 22 months for a first consultation at a gender clinic. Meanwhile, he has personally covered the costs of top surgery and hormone treatment. He finally had his first consultation in May 2024. Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 2 February 2024.
Mika © Prins de Vos, Queer Gallery
AfD co-leader Alice Weidel has embraced the controversial term “remigration”, which calls for large-scale deportations of immigrants. Essen, Germany, 30 June 2024.
Democracy Dies in Darkness © Rafael Heygster, for Der Spiegel
Members of the United States Secret Service help Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump off stage moments after a bullet from an attempted assassin hit his ear during a campaign rally. Butler, Pennsylvania, United States, 13 July 2024.
Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump © Jabin Botsford, for The Washington Post
Rick Tsai, an East Palestine resident, walks in Sulphur Run near the train derailment site wearing protective gear. He believes the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has misled residents. East Palestine, Ohio, United States, 7 August 2023.
A Town Derailed © Rebecca Kiger, Center for Contemporary Documentation, TIME
Alba (28) was living with her parents and getting ready to travel to the United States on a work visa program when she was arrested by National Civil Police without evidence or a warrant. In prison, she was abused and tortured, witnessing death and miscarriages among the other inmates. San Salvador, El Salvador, 28 June 2024.
Life and Death in a Country Without Constitutional Rights © Carlos Barrera, El Faro, NPR
A stranded Boeing 727-200 surrounded by floodwaters at Salgado Filho International Airport. Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, 20 May 2024.
Aircraft on Flooded Tarmac © Anselmo Cunha, Agence France-Presse
Rubén Guaynora, a local indigenous man, carries Kimberly Rodriguez, a Venezuelan who fainted several times while crossing the Darién Gap. He will help her onto a canoe that will transport her to Bajo Chiquito, where she may receive medical attention. Darién Gap, Panama, 21 September 2024.
Paths of Desperate Hope © Federico Ríos
Photographer Samar Abu Elouf was herself evacuated from Gaza in December 2023. She now lives in the same apartment complex as Mahmoud in Doha, where she has documented the few badly wounded Gazans who, like Mahmoud, have made it out for treatment. Doha, Qatar, 28 June 2024.
Mahmoud Ajjour, Aged Nine © Samar Abu Elouf, for The New York Times
A kolbar follows an arduous mountain path. Kolbars’ packs can weigh around 50 kg, and crossings take an average of eight to 12 hours. Kurdistan, Iran, 1 June 2019.
Bullets Have No Borders © Ebrahim Alipoor
Relatives of people killed in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp mourn as the bodies are brought to al-Aqsa Hospital. Deir al-Balah, Gaza, 9 August 2024.
Gaza Under Israeli Attack © Ali Jadallah, Anadolu Agency