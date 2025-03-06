European Kinship: A photographic aesthetic in flux in Eastern Europe

A group show put together by a Polish and a Hungarian curator, European Kinship: Eastern European Perspective picks out a shared sensibility across Eastern Europe – and beyond

“Sometimes these concepts are so complicated – and also so narrow, in the sense that academics, myself included, work on such tiny parts of the debate,” says Wiktoria Michałkiewicz. “But these are questions that apply to everybody, so these are discussions that everybody should reflect on, because they have such broad social implications. This is why I started working with photography, because it’s an internationally understood visual language, and we can use exhibitions as a starting point for wider debate.”

We are discussing European Kinship: Eastern European Perspective, a group show which Michałkiewicz, an independent multidisciplinary curator, editor and cultural connector, and founder of REZO, has curated with Emese Mucsi. Mucsi is an art writer, editor, lecturer and curator of the Robert Capa Contemporary Photography Center in Budapest, and the exhibition is taking place at the institution, in collaboration with Adam Mickiewicz Institute, including 10 artists and two collectives from or based in Poland and Hungary, and considering the existence of a wider Eastern European cultural identity. The show is divided into six chapters, each represented by two image-makers – Transition (Sputnik Photos and Pictorial Collective); Space (Katerina Kouzmitcheva and Júlia Standovár); Identity (Ilona Szwarc and Anita Horváth); Spirituality (Agnieszka Sejud and Zsuzsi Simon); Grotesque (Ada Zielińska and Szabolcs Barakonyi); and Post-Nostalgia (Karolina Wojtas and Éva Szombat).

As these chapters suggest, European Kinship explores many complicated social and political themes, but running through it are questions of commonality and shared experience in this region. The immediate impetus for the exhibition is the Polish presidency of the Council of the European Union, which started on 01 January and continues until 30 June, and is themed ‘Solidarity’, but feeding into the show are discourses and lessons of previous projects such as the exhibition Eastern European Beauty – Contemporary Fashion Photography & the Eastern European Aesthetic, which Mucsi curated at the Capa Center last year. “It’s considering what’s characteristic of Eastern European visual culture, what meanings it can assume in the international photography and/or cultural scenes,” says Mucsi.