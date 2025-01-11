Jimei x Arles Photo Festival celebrates its tenth edition with innovative work from local and global talents

BJP heads to Jimei in China to find a festival bringing forward a vast programme dissecting immigration, family histories and new technology

Jimei lies on the east coast of China and for the last 10 years, it’s been home to a collaborative festival with Recontres d’Arles. This year’s Jimei x Arles International Photo Festival features 2000 artworks across the Three Shadows Photography Centre and Jimei Art Centre, focusing on bridging the gap between local culture and global artists. Running from 29 November 2024 to 12 January 2025, it celebrates its decade-long journey with an expansive program of 25 exhibitions, an ambitious curatorial seminar, and a renewed focus on integrating local culture with global artistic dialogue.

There was a special focus on artists from China this year as well as emerging diasporic artists. And curation was a space for play, with all eyes on the Jimei x Arles Curatorial Award for Photography established in partnership with Chanel, which runs alongside the Jimei x Arles Discovery Award, and the Portfolio Review Award.

The festival’s origins lie in a partnership between Xiamen’s Jimei District and France’s Rencontres d’Arles. Since being established in 2015, Jimei × Arles has showcased over 700 artists and held more than 300 exhibitions, drawing over 500,000 visitors. Co-founder RongRong, a seminal figure in contemporary Chinese photography, reflects on its evolution, telling BJP, “We have always hoped for photography to connect with the life and local culture of Jimei’s traditional area, Xiamen, and its surroundings.” This year’s Parallel Exhibitions strengthened that vision, expanding exhibitions from Jimei to encompass Zhangzhou, Quanzhou, and beyond. Through photography works, the audience can delve deeply into the lifestyle and customs of Minnan and Hokkien, gaining unexpected surprises,” continues RongRong.