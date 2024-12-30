Baxter St breaks down barriers to lens-based artists in New York

Baxter St’s programmes range from panel talks to workshops and more. One resident artist, Simon Benjamin, born in Jamaica, remembers ‘Saturday soup’ as a special moment that he shared with his family, says Weinstock. “So he and his sister made a big pot of soup. We put it outside in the backyard, and we had him talk to a curator and myself about the work and the show while people had soup,” she recalls. Artists-in-residence are also given an online viewing room, which they can populate with installation shots and ephemera such as music they listened to while creating, books that inspired them, poetry they wrote, work-in-progress images, and any press they received. Throughout, the aim is to equip artists with knowledge, connections and experience which will help them continue the work after their time at Baxter St.

Baxter St also offers mid-career and guest- curated programmes, and in each case the end goal is the same – to incubate a space in which artists can create work and express themselves, without commercial constraints. The organisation is intentionally democratic in structure, with artists and the community ecosystem leading decision- making. Jigarjian admits that – although she respects them greatly – Baxter St is not the next International Center of Photography or Aperture. Instead she and her team aim to fill a gap in the existing structure, sometimes by partnering with those institutions. “We understand our place,” she says.

The focus is on building an equitable, circular and sustainable model that can lead by example in the art and photographic industries. Baxter St makes sure to pay artists for any labour, for example, giving them 50 per cent of the proceeds from their fundraisers, and 70 per cent of artwork sales. “Photography is one of the most equitable mediums. We all have phones now, we can all take photos. So how do we translate that into a practice?” posits Weinstock.