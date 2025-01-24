Book of the Month: How Nick Hedges captured the mid-century housing crisis of ‘slum Britain’

With his chronicle of the communities struck by government incompetence, the photographer tells BJP that “it’s important to look at history”

Home by Nick Hedges is a raw and unfiltered exploration of Britain’s housing crisis during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Created as part of Hedges’ work for Shelter, the National Campaign for the Homeless, the book transcends its immediate historical moment to stand today as a testament to systemic injustice.

Hedges’ journey into documentary photography began at Birmingham College of Art, where his focus on the city’s housing conditions laid the foundation for his career. After joining Shelter in 1968, he spent four years photographing the lives of those trapped in Britain’s crumbling slums. This work, spanning cities such as Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, and Manchester, became an urgent call to address the widespread neglect of the urban poor.

Through his lens, Hedges aimed to inspire change. His photographs were instrumental in shifting public perceptions and galvanising action against the housing crisis. “I want my work to be accessible to the public, not just to academics and researchers, because it’s part of a people’s history,” Hedges reflects in conversation with BJP, “and interpreting our past can help us understand our present and predict our future.”