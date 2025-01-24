Book of the Month: How Nick Hedges captured the mid-century housing crisis of ‘slum Britain’

All images: Home © Nick Hedges, courtesy of Bluecoat Press
With his chronicle of the communities struck by government incompetence, the photographer tells BJP that “it’s important to look at history”
Home by Nick Hedges is a raw and unfiltered exploration of Britain’s housing crisis during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Created as part of Hedges’ work for Shelter, the National Campaign for the Homeless, the book transcends its immediate historical moment to stand today as a testament to systemic injustice.
Hedges’ journey into documentary photography began at Birmingham College of Art, where his focus on the city’s housing conditions laid the foundation for his career. After joining Shelter in 1968, he spent four years photographing the lives of those trapped in Britain’s crumbling slums. This work, spanning cities such as Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, and Manchester, became an urgent call to address the widespread neglect of the urban poor.
Through his lens, Hedges aimed to inspire change. His photographs were instrumental in shifting public perceptions and galvanising action against the housing crisis. “I want my work to be accessible to the public, not just to academics and researchers, because it’s part of a people’s history,” Hedges reflects in conversation with BJP, “and interpreting our past can help us understand our present and predict our future.”
“I still believe we can change the world”
Hedges’ images resonate with intimacy, portraying not just the physical decay of housing but the dehumanisation of those living within it. “It was the sense of powerlessness that struck me most,” he told VICE. Families often faced insurmountable barriers – repeated rejections from housing lists, health conditions exacerbated by damp and overcrowding, and an overwhelming lack of options. Yet, amid the despair, Hedges uncovered extraordinary resilience.
One particularly moving encounter was with Greta, a young mother in Birmingham. Despite living in squalor, she demonstrated immense strength, caring for her children with a love and determination that Hedges found deeply humbling. “It sounds as if I’m romanticising,” he remarked, “but I’m not.”
Among the pages of the book, we find diary-entry style interruptions from Hedges commenting on life on the estates and the social ideas around working-class urban housing; in one, he writes, “Fathers often demonstrated an uneasy guilt, a sense of responsibility for the situation in which they and their family found themselves. They were more reluctant to be photographed.” In another, Hedges says, “The elderly were particularly vulnerable to the destruction of close neighbourhoods and the displacement of community.”
The images are grainy and dark: shot on monochrome film, they depict the daily life of children and families in neglected housing estates. A visit to Mrs. Moran in Newcastle left an indelible mark on Hedges. Her modest flat – decorated with a Jesuit poster of Christ, a picture of a deceased pet, and a school photograph of her late daughter – spoke volumes about loss and survival. These simple, personal relics encapsulate the emotional and psychological weight of life in these slums.
Filmmaker Ken Loach describes Hedges’ work as “deeply human, an expression of our shared humanity… evidence of our vulnerability and dignity, our solidarity and strength.” It is this interplay between vulnerability and resilience that makes Home so compelling.
While Hedges’ work has historical significance, its relevance extends to contemporary discussions on inequality and housing. Published by Bluecoat Press, Home is part of a broader effort to make Hedges’ archive accessible to the public. His photographs were also showcased at London’s Science Museum in 2014, further cementing their place in Britain’s cultural and social history.
Reflecting on the impact of his work, Hedges emphasises the importance of revisiting history to inform the present. “I don’t think historical material should overshadow contemporary documentary work, but understanding our past is crucial to shaping our future,” he explains.
Home is more than a photographic collection; it is a call to action. Hedges’ images challenge us to confront the inequalities that persist today, reminding us of the enduring connection between housing, health, and human dignity. “I still believe we can change the world,” Hedges asserts.
Get this title for £18 until the end of January as part of Bluecoat’s Book of the Month. Visit their website for more details.