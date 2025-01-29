Illustrating the details of nature with Domenico Matera

All images © Domenico Matera
The photographer discusses his deep connection with horses, the universal truths they embody, and how they inspire his sensorial photography
Domenico Matera is trying to establish himself as a philosophical voice in contemporary photography. For the Italian photographer, the lens-based medium is an act of observation that requires humility, energy, and immersion. His images reflect a deep engagement with the natural world, often delving into themes of mystery, interconnectedness, and the cosmos.
Having been published in PHROOM, DER GREIF, and VICE USA, Domenico’s work defies categorisation, blending ethics with aesthetics in pursuit of truth. Here, he speaks to BJP about his latest project, A New Friend, and the profound lessons he’s learned through his intimate encounters with horses and the non-human world they inhabit.
Dalia Al-Dujaili: What was the motivation for your project, A New Friend?
Domenico Matera: I’ve been fascinated by horses since childhood. They’re incredibly sensitive and docile animals. In my region of Basilicata, with its green hills and forests, I often saw them running freely across mountaintop prairies, guided by the wind or seeking shade in the woods. This sense of freedom captivated me, and I felt compelled to observe them more closely.
One afternoon, I visited a riding stable not far from home, driven by the energy I felt watching them in the wild. I wanted to explore how this freedom translated when they interacted with humans. Were they still as energetic and spirited, or did this change in a domestic environment?
DA: You talk about your relationship with horses allowing you to access an unfiltered truth. Can you expand on what this means to you?
DM: Through physical and sensory contact with horses, I felt something pure and essential – an energy that exists without pretence or excess. It’s an unfiltered connection to the truth of things, and I believe this makes them deeply interconnected with the universe.
Horses remind us how to live naturally and stay true to ourselves. Observing their behaviour – running in groups or navigating their environment effortlessly – feels like witnessing a deeper instinct at work, a kind of inner compass or magnetoreceptor. When I was with them, I felt immersed in this energy, as if it revealed a flow that exists when we align with our true nature. This reminded me of the Greek concept of daimon, an inner guiding spirit that connects us to the infinite.
DA: How does this project situate itself in your wider work? How does it differ, and how is it an extension or growth of your previous work?
DM: I’ve recently become drawn to sensorial photography – using my art to explore the relationship between reality, art, and philosophy. For me, these disciplines reveal the infinite beauty of humility. By acknowledging how small we are in the grand scale of the universe, we can open ourselves to its mystery and energy.
In this project, I focused on the interconnectedness of the cosmos and nature, exploring concepts of mystery and flow. Unlike my earlier work, this approach feels more fluid, like seeing the world through the curious eyes of a child. It’s not about categorising beauty but experiencing it as a source of hope and love. This sense of wonder and openness renews my passion and inspires me to see the world in new ways.
DA: Can you tell me a little about the horse as the subject? Are they difficult to work with, and do they enjoy being photographed?
DM: Horses are incredibly sweet and sensitive creatures. Wild horses, at first, are shy and reserved, much like hawks or eagles – watching from a distance until they sense trust. If you approach them with patience and respect for their sensitivity, they’ll gradually come closer.
Domesticated horses are very curious and affectionate. They love being petted and quickly relax when they feel safe. I’ll never forget Masterpiece, a Gypsy Vanner stallion. He was curious about why I was so interested in him and responded with joy – running around his enclosure and pressing his nose into my hand, like an excited child greeting a friend.
DA: Why do you get so close-up and intimate with horses and plants? What fascinates you about their details?
DM: I felt a powerful energy in their presence, so I let myself be drawn into it, like being carried by a cosmic current. The more I observed them, the stronger this energy grew. In the horse’s iris I can glimpse the nebulae of the universe and I perceive a sort of interconnection between all living beings and the cosmos.
This perspective made me reconsider these creatures as more than animals; they became teachers of a world that’s warm, hopeful, and alive with energy. I’m fascinated by their eyes, which seem like cosmic portals. I imagine horses dream of running freely in sunlit prairies, living without judgment, surrounded by love. If we could see ourselves through their eyes, I think we’d find joy and beauty in our reflection.