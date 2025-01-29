Illustrating the details of nature with Domenico Matera

Dalia Al-Dujaili: What was the motivation for your project, A New Friend?

Domenico Matera: I’ve been fascinated by horses since childhood. They’re incredibly sensitive and docile animals. In my region of Basilicata, with its green hills and forests, I often saw them running freely across mountaintop prairies, guided by the wind or seeking shade in the woods. This sense of freedom captivated me, and I felt compelled to observe them more closely.

One afternoon, I visited a riding stable not far from home, driven by the energy I felt watching them in the wild. I wanted to explore how this freedom translated when they interacted with humans. Were they still as energetic and spirited, or did this change in a domestic environment?

DA: You talk about your relationship with horses allowing you to access an unfiltered truth. Can you expand on what this means to you?

DM: Through physical and sensory contact with horses, I felt something pure and essential – an energy that exists without pretence or excess. It’s an unfiltered connection to the truth of things, and I believe this makes them deeply interconnected with the universe.

Horses remind us how to live naturally and stay true to ourselves. Observing their behaviour – running in groups or navigating their environment effortlessly – feels like witnessing a deeper instinct at work, a kind of inner compass or magnetoreceptor. When I was with them, I felt immersed in this energy, as if it revealed a flow that exists when we align with our true nature. This reminded me of the Greek concept of daimon, an inner guiding spirit that connects us to the infinite.