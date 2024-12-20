For Yasmina Hilal, photography is just one piece of the puzzle

The Lebanese artist blends image-making into her multidisciplinary approach to achieve stylised 3D collages exploring memory and womanhood

Not all photography exists in a frame – at least, Yasmina Hilal’s frame isn’t exactly orthodox. The artist, born and raised in Beirut, Lebanon, first picked up a camera when she was inspired by her mother, who was Hilal’s “first teacher,” but her work very much extends beyond the lens. During her time at Emerson College, with a minor in photography, she experimented in the dark room by scanning, printing, and manipulating images.

For Hilal, the most exciting part about using photography as the base for collaging “is the ability to transform a simple, static image into something completely new. A photograph can take on countless meanings,” she tells me, “depending on how it is cut, rearranged, or juxtaposed with other materials. The image no longer represents a frozen moment in time, but rather becomes part of a larger story, a bigger conversation.”