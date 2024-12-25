IDEA, High Valley Books and Climax Books: the task of sourcing the rarest photo books and print ephemera

Despite the fact the store is marked simply by a blank door on the street and a small bell, their low-key exterior is no reflection of both the swanky store inside of their Soho building, and the reputation they’ve reached as the go-to vintage book supplier in Europe.

“IDEA happens to be an acronym for our family,” Hill and Owen tell me. “Iris, David, Edith and Angela. It was Iris that thought of it aged around 10 years old.” They took the same retro, on-the-nose approach to naming their sales arm of the collection: SUPERBOOKS. “It is embarrassing now but we haven’t ever thought of a better one word descriptor. These are the books that have a huge reach and impact with a creative audience.”

“Being good at finding the best (and previously overlooked) books of the last fifty years or so has given us a step up into publishing,” the couple says. IDEA now publishes its own books, “Some of the people we sell books to become the artists we publish.”

Interestingly, Hill and Owen say that they are “not so desperately devoted to books as such,” rather, for the period they respond to most – the ‘70s to 2000s – was books were the best way to record visual creativity. “As a result, to want to find and share that creativity (and make a living), you almost have to become a book dealer.”

The industry has changed and book dealing is not what it was before the internet. “You used to be able to go to a second hand bookshop and find wonderful things. Then the internet came along and everyone listed their books and everyone else bought them. If someone wanted all the classic Irving Penn or Richard Avedon, they could just click and buy them,” say the duo. “The result of that mass purchasing is that, on a daily basis, the only books in a bookshop that are not being packed up to be shipped, are either titles no one wants or great books that are wildly overpriced.”