Sara Benabdallah is capturing the kaleidoscope of Moroccan womanhood

Photographing women has always been at the heart of Benabdallah’s creative vision, even before she knew how to fully articulate it. “When I was younger, like many other Moroccans or North Africans, we saw the West as this big thing. I wanted to leave Morocco. All I wanted to do is go live in New York and be in America, and I was infatuated by Hollywood’s culture,” she shares. However, half way through her 10 years in America, she found herself struggling. “I lost a lot of my identity, and I didn’t know what kind of stories I wanted to tell,” she admits. “It felt like everything that I’ve done was wrong, every movie, every picture that I’ve made, was missing something. It wasn’t ‘me.’ So when I came back to Morocco, I didn’t have a plan. It just felt good to be back, and it wasn’t a hard decision at all. I moved with my family, I was with my mum, with my grandma, and every day, I was reconnecting with my roots.”

Dry Land reflects on her experiences growing up in Morocco, where femininity often felt like something to conceal rather than embrace. At the heart of the series is the labsa lakbira, a traditional bridal gown tied to memories of brides fainting under its weight. Passed down through generations in her family, the gown is both beautiful and heavy – physically weighing over 20 kilograms. For Benabdallah, the garment is a powerful symbol of the weight of societal expectations placed on women. Yet Benabdallah’s work transcends heaviness – her subjects stand tall despite the heavy dress, embodying the strength of femininity and complicating notions of womanhood in Morocco.

“I like to call Morocco the country of contrasts,” Benabdallah says. “When I was in America, I had conversations with people – specifically Midwesterners – about how they saw Morocco or Muslim countries in general, and so much of it was untrue. Of course, Morocco isn’t perfect; there’s a lot of progress needed when it comes to rights and equality,” says Benabdallah. For example, young girls still struggle to access education in rural areas. “Morocco is a small country, but it’s so diverse and there are so many things that contrast each other. For example, the culture of Arabs and Amazigh, who are the natives, is completely different. What I found is that in more Arab families, it can be a little more sexist, whereas in Amazigh villages and rural areas, it’s much more matriarchal rather than patriarchal.”