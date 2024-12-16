Mark Sealy on Rotimi Fani-Kayode: A 1980s Brixton studio on the frontlines of radical change

“What a lot of people don’t realise is that back then in the eighties, the idea of the black male nude was controversial – taboo even,” says Fani-Kayode’s friend and model, Dennis Carney, who first met the artist at a Black gay club in Soho called Stallions in 1985 or 86. “[Fani-Kayode] was in this club in a black leather jacket, black leather trousers, and dreads. At that time you didn’t really see a lot of black men walking the streets of London in full black leather. And he had the most beautiful dreads I’ve ever seen.” There was always a huge amount of laughter between the friends: “he didn’t take himself too seriously – he was playful.”

When it comes to photographers “bringing ideas of identity, desire and black body representation,” says Sealy, “Fani-Kayode is probably one of the most important artists working in Britain at that time.” Carney adds, “Fani-Kayode may have been a victim of the racism that existed in the field of photography at that time and it was a struggle for him to get his work out there because of that. But he succeeded to a large degree. He was making progress even with all of those challenges and struggles.”

His work has had a wide-reaching impact on artists globally today: when Fani-Kayode’s photographs were shown at Stevenson Gallery in the early 2000s, South African artist Zanele Muhuli was hugely influenced by this work. The same is true of the American photographer Paul Sepuya, whose intimate studio portraits explore the relationships between camera, subject and viewer; Ghanaian photographer Eric Gyamfi, who looks at queer life in Accra, and the British artist, curator, archivist and activist Ajamu, best known for his fine art photographs of same-sex desire and the Black male body. “I would argue that without Fani-Kayode, this sense of lineage of work in the field of queer dynamics isn’t possible,” says Sealy.